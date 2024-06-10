New attacks on ships in the Gulf of Aden region

Mediterranean container ship MSC Tavvishi
Shipping Company employed in the Petra liner service connecting
the port of Singapore with Salalah and Djibouti was hit
Saturday by an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from an area of the
Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels. This was announced by US Central
Command specifying that the ship suffered damage but continued the
own trip. The United Kingdom Maritime Trde Operations (UKMTO)
of the British Royal Navy specified that the missile hit
the aft part of the container carrier at about 70 nautical miles
south-west of Aden, causing a fire which, however, did not
prevented the ship from proceeding to the next port of call.
Centcom also reported that a second missile was
was shot down by the coalition naval forces present
in the area.
Referring to the attacks on ships carried out for this purpose
Yahya Sare'e, spokesman for the militants
Yemeni Houthi, said two ships violated the ban
entry into the ports of occupied Palestine. Sare'e ha
specified that a fire would also break out on the Norderney,
ship of the German Reederei M. Lauterjung operated by his company
by ship management Sunship Schiffahrtskontor.