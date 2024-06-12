The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and SRM, the
studies linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo group, have released a second
2024 issue of the publication "Port Infographics"
presenting recent phenomena and statistics on maritime transport
and logistics, nationally and internationally. In this
The main impacts on trade are highlighted
due to the tensions that are crossing the Red Sea
And they show no sign of ending. Regarding the volumes of goods
handled by sea, the publication foresees a
Grand total of 12.6 billion tonnes of goods
transported by sea, with an increase in the volume of
oil and gas and containers, while weak Chinese demand and
wider impacts of the energy transition on sectors
key industries, including energy and steel, are holding back the
Growth of dry bulk.
The report also describes fuel trends
alternative shipping companies, with 6.5% of the world's fleet in
service in 2023 in terms of gross tonnage
uses alternative fuels compared to 2.4% in 2017, and with
An orderbook that presents 49.5% of the GRT of new ships
neat construction that you will be able to use
alternative fuels.
The last chapter of the document hosts a special on work
concerning the employment of women in ports
Italian.