Port of Ancona, border control post authorized to control products of non-animal origin

The Ministry of Health has extended to the Checkpoint
Ancona border crossing port with the authorization to operate as a
Import control for products of non-animal origin
(PNAO) to be stored at a controlled temperature for consumption
human. At the checkpoint, which is already operational, they are now
Check foods, such as fruits and vegetables, that come away
from non-EU countries.
The premises where the new PNAO service is active,
equipped for controls and with cold rooms for the
food preservation, have been made available to the
by the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
in the area of the new Darsena. The port of Ancona was already
Included in the national list of border control posts
authorised to carry out import checks on products of origin
Animal (POA).
"We are very satisfied," said the president
of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo - for the activation of this new
authorisation to the Border Control Post for which
We would like to thank the Ministry of Health and in particular the
Ancona degli Uvac-Pcf, Veterinary Offices for the fulfilment of the
Community obligations. Effective cooperation between the institutions has
once again led to a concrete result that benefits
both citizens and port operators who will now be able to
work to intercept the growth opportunities linked to
also to the commercial traffic of these products'.