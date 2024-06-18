MSC restructures the connections between the Western Mediterranean and Canada

Mediterranean Shipping Company Group to restructure its
two containerized shipping services connecting Italy,
Spain and Portugal with Canada, integrating them into a single
service from which calls at Spanish ports of
Malaga and Barcelona. The new rotation configuration will be
inaugurated on 4 July with the departure of the MSC ship
Tamara
from the port of Gioia Tauro.
The new line, called Med Canadian Service, will touch
the ports of Gioia Tauro, Naples, Livorno, Genoa, Valencia, Sines,
Halifax and Montreal.