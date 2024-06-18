Last month, the port of Barcelona handled 343 thousand containers (+13.7%)

Last month, the port of Barcelona handled 6.31
million tonnes of goods, which represents an increase in the
by +8.2% on May 2023 and is the second most
the volume of loads as ever to be less than
an all-time record of 6.16 million tonnes set last March.
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, 4.44 were handled
million tonnes (+6.4%), of which 3.31 million tonnes of
goods in containers (+7.8%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 343 thousand TEUs (+13.7%) - including 189 thousand TEUs
imports and exports (+6.3%) and 154 thousand TEUs in
transit (+24.3%) - and 1.12 million tonnes of goods
(+2.6%). In the liquid bulk sector,
handled: 1.43 million tonnes (+20.8%) and
dry bulk 445 thousand tons (-7.5%).
In the passenger segment, ferry traffic has
117 thousand people handled (+1.7%), while traffic
cruise was 438,000 passengers, a number that
represents a slight increase on May 2023 but is nevertheless
the third highest ever, being lower than the
October 2023 (467 thousand cruise passengers) and July 2023 (448 thousand
cruise passengers).
In the first five months of 2024, the Catalan port of call
handled a total of 28.63 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +8.5% over the same period last year
year. Containerized cargo amounted to 16.45 million
tonnes (+19.2%), with container handling
amounted to 1.63 million TEUs (+23.0%), of which 857 thousand TEUs in
import-export (+7.0%) and 776 thousand TEUs in transit (+47.3%). Goods
amounted to 4.89 million tonnes
(+4,1%). Liquid and solid bulk totaled
5.45 million tonnes (-5.7%) and 1.84 million tonnes, respectively.
tonnes (-12.9%).
In the period January-May of this year, passengers of the
There were 483 thousand ferries (+2.3%) and 1.03 million cruise passengers
(+4,0%).