Hapag-Lloyd renames its terminal division

The German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has confirmed
Rotterdam as the headquarters of its terminal operator division, which is now
has been placed under the new Hanseatic Global Terminals brand, which
There are 20 container terminals located in ports in 11 countries. The
decision to establish a specific division of activities
was announced last September in the wake of the
acquisitions of stakes in the Italian company Spinelli and
in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics and the acquisition of
of the Chilean SAAM, strengthening the presence of Hapag-Lloyd in
This business segment that the company has recently made
I notice that I want to expand further
(
of 12
January
, 19
April
, 1
August
and 19
September
2023 and 16
April
2024).
The German company specified that the terminal operator division
It has recently begun to operate as an autonomous entity.
The entire share capital of Hanseatic Global Terminals is
held by the parent company Hapag-Lloyd AG.