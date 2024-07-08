The EU Commission has approved the aid granted by Italy to Caremar's maritime services

At the conclusion of the investigation launched at the end of 2011
on State aid granted to the companies of the former Tirrenia Group
(
of 5
October
2011), the European Commission announced today that it has
public service compensation
equal to approximately €98 million granted from 1 January 2009 to
31 July 2012 the shipping company Caremar is
EU State aid rules and is
compensation of approximately €97 million granted to the
same company under the public service contract
concluded for the period from 16 July 2015 to 15 July 2015
July 2024 after the acquisition of Caremar by
of the temporary association of companies SNAV/Rifim.
In particular, with regard to the management by the
company of eight maritime routes in the Gulf of Naples since January
2009 to July 2012 and three routes in the Pontine archipelago from
January 2009 to 31 May 2011, the EU Commission has accepted that
The aid responded to a real public service need
ensuring regular maritime connections throughout the year and
did not result in overcompensation for Caremar, while the
compensation granted for the operation of eight sea routes in the
Gulf of Naples in the period between mid-July 2015 and
mid-July 2024 and the tender procedure for the sale of
Caremar at SNAV/Rifim meet both criteria to exclude
the existence of State aid as regards the
public service obligations and therefore do not constitute
State aid. Among other things, it was considered that some
tax exemptions granted to Caremar in the framework of the
privatisation do not constitute State aid because neither
Caremar nor SNAV/Rifim benefited from this.
With today's decision, the European Commission has completed
the in-depth investigation into the companies of the former Tirrenia group
and their respective buyers. In January 2014, the Commission
the investigation into certain support measures in favour of Saremar has been concluded
(
of 22
January 2014). In March 2020, it concluded its investigation into the
support measures in favour of Tirrenia and its buyer CIN
(
of 2
March 2020). In June 2021, it concluded its investigation into the
support measures in favour of Tirrenia and its buyers Moby and SNS
(
of 17
June 2021). Finally, in September 2021, it concluded the investigation
on support measures for Laziomar and its purchaser
CLN and terminated the investigation into the remaining measures in favour of Saremar
(
of 30
September 2021).