The Chinese Hengli Group will build a shipyard on Changxing Island

Chinese petrochemical group Hengli to increase its
presence in the shipbuilding sector, which has entered
in mid-2022 with the acquisition of the company in
bankruptcy STX Dalian Shipbuilding Co., which is
then passed under the Hengli Heavy Industry brand, investing 9.2
billion yuan ($1.3 billion) to build a new
shipyard on Changxing Island, near Dalian. In the
new site is expected to be produced by Hengli Heavy Industry
1.8 million tons of steel annually and that the shipyard
has an annual capacity of 1.8 million
tons deadweight. The plant will be used
for the construction of tankers and container ships
and facilities for the offshore industry.