The new Indian transhipment port has been inaugurated

With the arrival of the San Fernando
container ship of the
Maersk, which has a capacity of 8,700 TEUs, was now
India's new transhipment port of Vizhinjam inaugurated
(Thiruvananthapuram), the construction of which took a long time
rather troubled having been started almost twenty years ago. The
New Vizhinjam International Seaport is operated by the company
Adani Ports and Logistics, which in 2015 had signed the
concession contract with the Government of Kerala through the
special purpose vehicle Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited
(AVPPL).
Specifying that currently 25% of containerized traffic
is transhipped in the course of sea transport to
the destination and that until now the nation did not have a port of
transhipment, so much so that 7% of the goods transshipped
were handled from foreign ports, and highlighting that
the arrival of the San Fernando inaugurates the first terminal of
India's transhipment and its largest port in the waters
the managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited
(APSEZ), Karan Adani, pointed out that no other Indian port
has the technologies of the port of Vizhinjam: "This
which has already been installed here - he specified - is
The most advanced container handling technology
of South Asia. And once the automation phase is completed
and the Vessel Traffic Management System, Vizhinjam will be one of the
more technologically sophisticated transhipment ports at the
world".
With the first phase of the project for the construction of the port,
An 800-linear metre quay has been put into operation capable of
to serve two mother ships at the same time and to handle a
annual container traffic of one million TEUs. With the
completion of the other two phases of the project, expected by
2028, traffic capacity will rise to 6.2 million
TEU.