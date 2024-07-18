A ro-pax of Bluferries has been launched

Today in the Greek shipyard Kanellos Bros in Perama is
Sikania II
, a ro-ro hybrid passenger ship of
Bluferries, the latest generation of Bluferries, the
navigation of the Logistics Hub of the Ferrovie dello Stato group which
operates maritime transport services on the Strait of Messina. The
ship is energy independent and has
advanced energy management system. During the
navigation, batteries can be charged through the motors
and during docking, the ship uses a
All-electric propulsion to eliminate emissions
during all manoeuvres, loading and unloading operations.
In addition, the on-board solar panels provide 25kW of energy,
powering all the ship's accommodation services.
After the hull was put into the water, in the Greek port of Piraeus
The testing tests required by the regulations will be carried out
RINA, which will last for about three months. The ship will then be
towed to the Strait of Messina where, once completed
registrations in the maritime registers, will come into operation
in early 2025.
"The launch of Bluferries' new green ship -
underlined Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of
Mercitalia Logistics - represents a fundamental step in the
renewal process of our fleet. With the delivery of
This ship, we can see the result of our investments:
thanks to hybrid propulsion, it will allow a reduction in the
50% of CO2 emissions and zero emissions in port during the phases
of arrival and departure. The new ship is the result of a
investment of 26 million euros, partly financed with the funds
of the National Plan of Complementary Investments to the PNRR, and
will add to the five that already operate in the Strait.
In the coming months it will be tested to fully enter
service in the first months of 2025".