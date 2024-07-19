New locomotives for transalpine transport from SBB Cargo International
Order to Siemens Mobility
Monaco di Baviera
July 19, 2024
The Swiss freight railway company SBB Cargo
International, in collaboration with the German Südleasing, has
ordered the Siemens Group to supply another twenty locomotives
Vectron multisystem equipped with XLoad system that allows you to operate
Single-wheel drive transport on the north-south transalpine axis
through Switzerland. SBB Cargo International will take
Long-term rental of the twenty locomotives from Südleasing.
With this order, the number of Vectron locomotives operated by
SBB Cargo International, vehicles that have a maximum speed
of 16 kilometers per hour.
SBB Cargo International is a subsidiary of the
75% and 25% by the Swiss SBB and Hupac.
