COSCO Shipping Ports, new all-time record for monthly container traffic in June

In June 2024, container traffic handled by terminals
that are part of the network of the Chinese COSCO Shipping
Ports recorded a new monthly all-time high having been
equal to 9.64 million TEUs, with an increase of +7.5% on June
2023. The new peak was generated by the increase of +4.5%
of traffic in the group's foreign terminals which, with 2.85 million
TEU, set a new record for the month of June, as well as
by the +8.8% growth in traffic in Chinese terminals, which
amounted to 6.78 million TEUs.
Containerized traffic also handled in the second
quarter of 2024 reached a new quarterly all-time high
having stood at 28.45 million TEUs, up +6.8%
on the corresponding period of last year. Traffic in the only
Foreign Terminals, amounting to 8.49 million TEUs (+3.3%), marked a
new historical record, while that in Chinese terminals, equal to
19.96 million TEUs, grew by +8.3%.
In the first half of this year, COSCO Shipping's terminals
Ports handled a total of 54.04 million TEUs, in
increase of +7.9% over the first half of 2023, of which 37.52
million TEUs handled in China (+9.7%) and 16.52 million TEUs
handled by foreign terminals (+4.1%).