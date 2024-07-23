Construction of the MSC Group's trimodal terminal in the Paris region has begun

In recent days, with some delay compared to the plans,
Medlog, the logistics company of the shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), has started the construction of the
new trimodal terminal in the Paris region as part of a
more comprehensive development of the Group's activity in the
port of Le Havre carried out as part of the project "Port
2000" expansion of the French port of call in which MSC is
present, as well as with its own ships, through the company
terminal operator TN MSC
(
of 27
February
2001, 9
October
2007 and 3
October
2023).
The completion of the works is expected by the end of
this year and it is expected that in 2027 the new MEDLOG Inland terminal
Terminal Paris-Bruyères will move traffic equal to
Five million TEUs, directly employing over a thousand
people.