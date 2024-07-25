Trade unions, the renewal of the seafarers' contract approved and the reserve dissolved

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have announced that, with
about 90% of the consensus from the assemblies in which they participated
seafarers, the
Renewal of the national contract for the private sector of industry
shipowners. "Consequently - specified the
trade unions - we have formalised the
dissolution of the reservation placed on the renewal of last 11
July".
"The assemblies - explained the unions - have
carried out throughout the national territory and on ships, in a sector
ranging from towing services, to ferries, to long
and involves both ground and on-board personnel. The renewal is
has been very well received in the various assemblies and now
workers will be able to enjoy the economic benefits and
as early as this month of July".
"We have recorded - Filt, Fit and
Uilt - some critical issues in a particular sector such as that
of the trailer that push us to pay more attention to the
problems raised".