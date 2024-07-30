EU portal on financial instruments to support the green transition of shipping

The Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission has activated the Ship Financing Portal, an on-line platform dedicated to the financial instruments available to promote the green transition of the maritime sector that has the purpose of improving access to finance for the shipping industry. The portal provides companies and organizations with an archive of the specific pan-European financial products available for the renewal and modernization of fleets and to improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of ships. The platform provides up-to-date information on grants, loans and other financial products administered by the EU, Member States, and private financial institutions.