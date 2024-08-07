The improvement in the financial and operating results of the Maersk group continues

The upward trend in the group's financial performance
Danish shipping and logistics company A.P. Møller-Mærsk, which is
in place since the end of last year, continued in the
second quarter of 2024 even if the results of the period
are still lower year-on-year. In the period April-June
in 2024, the group's revenues amounted to 12.77 billion
dollars, with an increase of +3.4% on the previous quarter and a decline
-1.7% on the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA, EBIT and net profit
stood at 2.14 billion, 963 million and 833 million respectively
million dollars, with increases of +34.8%, +444.1% and +300.5% on the
first quarter of 2024 and with declines of -26.2%, -40.1% and -44.0%
on the second quarter of last year.
The current trend in the group's financial results is
determined by the performance trend of the core business of the
containerized maritime transport that in the second quarter of
2024 reported revenues of $8.37 billion, with a
growth of +4.5% on the previous quarter and a decrease of
-3.8% on the second quarter of 2023. If the operating costs, equal to
6.96 billion, remained stable compared to the first quarter of 2015.
2024, on the other hand, grew by +7.8% compared to the second quarter
of 2023 mainly due to the +7.3% increase in
handling of containers that totaled 2.42 billion and
the increase of +28.3% in the costs for the purchase of the bunker
amounted to 1.85 billion. EBITDA and EBIT for the second quarter
of 2024 of the Containerized Ocean Transport Division are
states of 1.41 billion and 470 million dollars, with increases of
+47.2% and +770.4% over the first quarter of 2024 and with decreases
-37.7% and -61.0% on the second quarter of 2023.
The volumes of containerized cargo transported by the fleet in the
April-June period of this year marked variations
positive economic and trend results having been equal to 3.1
million 40' containers (FEU), with an increase of +5.9% on the previous year,
previous quarter and growth of +6.7% over the second quarter
of 2023. So too the value of the average freight per container
transported which was equal to 2,499 dollars/FEU, in
growth of +5.5% on the previous quarter and +2.3% on the second quarter
quarter of last year.
The results of the terminal division of the group are positive
Danish company set up by the wholly owned subsidiary APM
Terminals and its terminal subsidiaries which are fully
owned or controlled by the Danish group. In the second quarter of
2024 port container terminals generated revenues of 1.09
billion, with an increase of +14.6% over the same period
of 2023. EBITDA was €408 million (+23.3%) and profit
operating margin of $353 million (+31.2%). In the second trimester
of this year in the group's port terminals were
3.26 million containers handled (+6.8%).
Commenting on the results achieved in the period April-June of
This year, Maersk Group Chief Executive Officer Vincent
Clerc, highlighted that "our results of this
quarter confirm that the performance across our businesses
are going in the right direction. The market demand is
has been consistent and, as we have all seen, the situation
in the Red Sea continues to be unchanged, which leads to a
Continued pressure on global supply chains. It is expected - he has
specified Clerc - that these conditions will also characterize the
the rest of the year".