In the first half of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia fell by -17.1%

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale announced that in the first half of 2024 the ports
of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta moved over 6.2
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -10.5% on the
first half of last year. The only port of call of
Civitavecchia, with over 3.7 million tons handled, has
recorded a decrease of -17.1% which - specified the institution
port - "is essentially due to solid goods
conditioned by coal traffic, now close to zero
(-92.5%), in view of the expected phase out of Torrevaldaliga Nord
by 2025". In particular, of the 398 thousand tons of
dry bulk (-66.7%), coal amounted to 69 thousand
tons and 237 thousand tons of
metallurgical products and iron and non-ferrous minerals (+42.5%),
66 thousand tons of raw minerals and building materials
(+1,464.0%), almost 4 thousand tons of chemicals (-14.8%) and
22 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-77.8%). In the sector
of liquid bulk cargo was handled overall
526 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (+20.0%). The
amounted to 2.8 million tonnes (-1.8%),
including 2.4 million tons of rolling stock (-1.4%), 425 thousand
tons of goods in containers (-2.6%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 49,387 TEUs (+3.5%) and less than
2 thousand tons of other cargoes (-72.0%).
In the passenger sector, in the port of Civitavecchia the
cruise passenger traffic was over 1.3 million units
(+14.3%), of which 636 thousand com home port (+16.8%) and 705 thousand in
transit (+12.2%) and that of scheduled services of 498 thousand
passengers (-3.9%).