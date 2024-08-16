Noatum will acquire control of the Egyptian shipping agency Safina

Noatum, the Spanish maritime services company and
port management of the UAE AD Ports group, will expand its
reach to the Egyptian market by acquiring a share of
majority of the capital of the Safina shipping agency which has its headquarters
in Cairo and offers services in 15 Egyptian ports, including Sokhna,
Adabiya, Damietta, Port Said and Alexandria, as well as ships
in transit through the Suez Canal.
Noatum expects the acquisition to be completed
in the third quarter of this year and announced that the company
Egyptian will be renamed Noatum Maritime Egypt.