18 new straddle carriers have arrived at the Medcenter Container Terminal in Gioia Tauro

Friday in the port of Gioia Tauro, on board the ship
multipurpose Fagelgracht
by Spliethoff, 18
hybrid straddle carriers, with diesel and electric power,
destined for the Medcenter Container Terminal of the Calabrian port. The
new handling equipment was produced by Kalmar. "With
the landing of 18 straddle carriers, which will soon be followed
the arrival in port of two additional Ultima Gantry Cranes
generation - commented the president of the Port Authority,Andrea Agostinelli - we see the attention that the
Medcenter Container Terminal has addressed and continues to address the
port, in terms of sustainable development and growth of
volumes of the port of call".
On the occasion of the arrival of the new cranes, the Maritime Protection Authority
Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has announced
which in the first seven months of 2024 the port of call has handled
containerized traffic of about 2.3 million TEUs, with a
increase of +11.9% over the January-July period of last year.