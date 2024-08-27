Transhipment containers continue to fuel the growth of container traffic in Spanish ports

Last month, cargo traffic in Spanish ports increased
increased by +0.9% compared to July 2023 having amounted to 46.9
million tons. The increase in the
+4.5% of containerized traffic to 16.3 million
tons, a volume that was achieved with a
handling of containers equal to 1,531,414 TEUs (+6.3%), of which
813,932 TEUs in transit (+11.6%). Bulk cargo also rose slightly
liquid with 15.0 million tons (+0.7%). Solid bulk cargo,
with 7.1 million tonnes, fell by -3.4% and declined
conventional goods were also found with 7.3 million
tonnes (-0.6%). In the passenger sector, cruise passengers are
almost 1.2 million (+0.8%) and passengers on regular services
3.9 million (-1.4%).
Puertos del Estado has announced that in July 2024 in the port alone
of Barcelona, the total freight traffic was
almost 6.2 million tons (+13.8%). The Catalan port of call
handled 3.3 million tons of containerized cargo
(+10.9%) with container handling that was
equal to 337,478 TEUs (+18.6%), including 151,920 TEUs in transit
(+34,8%). Conventional goods totalled 1.1 million
tons (+1.9%). In the liquid bulk sector,
1.3 million tonnes (+31.4%) and in the
dry bulk 390 thousand tons (+22.9%). In the segment of
passengers there were 453 thousand cruise passengers (-3.1%) and passengers
of regular lines 259 thousand (-5.2%).
In the first seven months of 2024, Spanish ports handled
330.3 million tonnes of goods, with a
An increase of +3.0% compared to the same period of last year.
Containerized goods were 114.4 million tons (+9.8%)
and were made with a container handling equal to
10,644,383 TEUs (+11.7%), of which 5,761,868 TEUs in transit (+18.7%).
Conventional cargo amounted to 51.2 million tons
(+1.4%), liquid bulk cargo to 106.8 million tons (+4.0%) and
dry bulk cargo at 49.1 million tons (-10.1%).