In August, the Port of Singapore handled over 3.6 million containers (+8.4%)

Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 51.5 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +2.8% on August 2023 which
was limited by the -13.4% reduction in traffic
which amounted to 14.2 million tons. In the
container sector, 32.3 million
tons (+8.0%) with a number of containers unloaded and loaded
from the docks amounting to over 3.6 million TEUs (+8.4%). Goods
amounted to almost 2.5 million tonnes
(+11.0%) and non-oil bulk cargo at 2.5 million tons
(+64,0%).
In the first eight months of 2024, the Asian port of call
handled a total of 418.6 million tons of cargo,
with an increase of +6.6% over the same period last year
year. In the container segment, traffic was 249.7
million tons (+7.5%) and was totaled with a
container handling of 27.4 million TEUs (+6.4%). The
conventional goods were 17.2 million tons (-2.4%).
Oil bulk and other bulk cargo increased
respectively by +2.7% and +31.3% rising to 131.9 million and
18.9 million tons.