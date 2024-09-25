The global shipping industry is by no means on the
good way to achieve the goal of having available
By 2030, a volume of zero-emission marine fuels equal to
5% of the total volume of fuels used by the sector. The
highlights the third annual report "Progress Towards
Shipping's 2030 Breakthrough" created by UCL Energy
Institute, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions and the
Getting to Zero Coalition, the initiative of the Global Maritime Forum.
Warning that the alarm is absolutely well-founded and noting
whereas most of the actors in the maritime ecosystem are moving
too slowly to achieve the goal of
decarbonisation by achieving net zero emissions by 2050,
The report highlights that the next 12 months will be crucial for
prevent the maritime transport sector from remaining
hopelessly behind its climate targets, given that
that the window of opportunity for quick actions is
closing being possible after the middle of the decade in
- the document specifies - very few corrections to the
trajectory towards the 2030 goal, a year by which 5-10%
of all marine fuels used by shipping shall be
be made up of zero-emission or near-zero fuels
as agreed within the International Maritime
Organization (IMO).
The goal - the report specifies - is still to
within reach if there will be a decisive acceleration of the
Initiatives.
According to the report, in the most conservative scenario, the
production of scalable zero-emission fuels currently in
development phase could cover less than half
fuels needed to achieve the 2030 target,
while by that year the current order book for ships in
able to be powered by scalable zero-emission fuels
it would represent only 25% of the demand for these fuels. In addition
The document notes that there is a slowdown in the
Funding for ships able to use Scalable
zero-emissions fuel, while much more
substantial donations to fuel-powered ships
Fossil.
He explained that "the speed with which the
Shipping will adopt hydrogen-based fuels
will determine the success and costs of this transition in the
decades to come," Domagoi Baresic, researcher at UCL
Energy Institute, has specified that "a wide adoption of
These fuels by 2030 remains within reach, but will require
in the next 12 months, significant and immediate action by
policy makers, fuel suppliers and the industry
shipping. Without this action, Baresic warned,
transition will be much longer, more expensive and will have
a less positive environmental impact. All the ingredients for a
Rapid adoption is already there, but it is up to stakeholders
make it possible."
Meanwhile, at today's presentation of the third report "Progress
Towards Shipping's 2030 Breakthrough" was followed by a
series of recommendations made by the shipowners' association
in order to accelerate the production and adoption of
clean fuels for shipping. The first measures again
suggested by the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) is
to use revenues from the EU ETS, the
emission allowances in the European Union, to close the gap in
price between clean and conventional fuels, in
through calls dedicated to shipping as part of the
EU ETS Innovation Fund and through tailor-made mechanisms
such as "Auctions-as-a-Service" schemes or
"Grant-as-a-Service".
ECSA also proposes to promote the production of fuels
for maritime transport by strengthening the provisions of the
FuelEU Maritime Regulation and the RED III Directive by introducing
an obligation for fuel suppliers to produce in the EU at least
40% of the shipping fuels needed to comply with the
objectives of the FuelEU Maritime. In addition, shipping should have
priority access to clean fuels, as advocated by the
Communication from the European Commission on the Objective on
climate for 2040.
Finally, ECSA calls for the development of energy hubs, as energy hubs are the
Infrastructure prerequisite for the decarbonisation of the sector
of navigation, and to ensure safety. As part of the
future maritime industrial strategy - noted the association
European shipping industry - the demand for a production of 40% of
clean fuels in Europe should translate into concrete requirements
for port infrastructure, as well as in investments for
transforming Europe's main ports into energy hubs.