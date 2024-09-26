Mercitalia Logistics has joined Assologistica

On the occasion of the States General of Northern Logistics
which ended today in Milan, Assologistica has
Mercitalia Logistics has announced its membership in the association of Mercitalia Logistics, the
leading Italian intermodal transport group, terminals and
integrated logistics which is part of the Ferrovie dello Stato group
Italian. The president of the association, Umberto Ruggerone,
expressed great satisfaction with this new entry: "As
association - he explained - we have always represented
intermodality and intermodal terminals, considering the
rail transport in general and co-modality in
the most appropriate solution to respond to the
sustainability challenges in our industry. Integration
of intermodal and logistical services is an opportunity
which we always consider successful. Mercitalia has done this
I combine my mandate and membership of our association
is particularly pleasing."
"Like Mercitalia Logistics and Polo Logistica - said
Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logistics
- We are particularly proud to become part of this
reality, which represents the interests of logistics at 360
Degrees. Joining Assologistica testifies to our commitment to
Expand the network and integrate our business with others
operators in the sector. To create new synergies and bring instances
for the relaunch of logistics in Italy".
Assologistica has also announced the creation of a new
working group dedicated to terminal engineering, an evolution of the
Intermodality grouping active for years. The group will be
coordinated by Davide Muzio and will include Sabrina De Filippis,
Paolo Pandolfo, Stefano Morelli and Umberto Ruggerone himself. The
The first official meeting of the working group is set
for the month of October: a meeting with the Minister of Transport
to discuss possible actions to support infrastructure
railway and terminal operations, in response to closures related to
construction sites of the PNRR.
Meanwhile, speaking on the second day of the States General
of Logistics of the North West, the Piedmontese regional councilor
to Logistics and Strategic Infrastructures, Enrico Bussalino,
highlighted that the Piedmont regional body is aiming at the
creation of a hinterland system on its territory,
"thanks - he specified - to the Simplified Logistics Zones,
such as freight terminals, railway yards, logistics platforms,
integration of the port and hinterland system of Genoa and the ports
Ligurian. For this - he added - the Piedmont Region since 2021
has been activated with a call for proposals addressed to Piedmontese municipalities to
identify additional sites in addition to those already identified in the
Strategic plan". The councillor recalled that in the meantime
«concluding the process for the expansion of the inland port areas
in the provinces of Alessandria, Asti and Cuneo, because they are
an opportunity for economic and therefore entrepreneurial development
for local territories".