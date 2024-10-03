T&E, the system based on a Global Fuel Standard alone is not enough to decarbonise shipping
The organization highlights the need for it to be accompanied by the application of a global tax on emissions
Bruxelles
October 3, 2024
A global carbon tax or the application of sanctions
as part of rules on a global standard on marine fuels
are two solutions that will not lead to the objective of
decarbonise maritime transport unless
Use both. Transport & Environment says so
(T&E), the independent organisation that promotes the
decarbonisation of transport in Europe by 2050, which – with
reference to the work of the 82nd session of the Marine Environment
Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) ongoing in London - highlighted the need for
travel the two paths at the same time.
T&E recalled that on the one hand there are those who
support the carbon tax as part of the
"polluter pays" principle, to be applied also to the
shipping, and on the other hand there are those who are pressing for a system of
penalties under a system based on a Global Fuel Standard
(GFS) whose purpose is to promote the use of clean fuels
in the maritime transport sector, with some - T&E specified
- who argue that there is no need for a tax on the
carbon if penalties are applied for non-compliance
to the GFS.
For T&E, however, even with an ambitious GFS standard on the
in the coming decades, the vast majority of
emissions of shipping would escape the payment of costs and this
would not allow to raise funds to create a fair and
just energy transition. For the organization, only
a combined adoption of the GFS standard and a global tax on
greenhouse gas companies could help ensure that
start to bear the costs of their emissions and that
this helps to finance the decarbonisation of the
shipping.
