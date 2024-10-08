Fatal accident in the port of Naples

Yesterday in the port of Naples, at the Magazzini terminal
Generali Silos and Refrigerators, a worker lost his life
run over by a mechanical vehicle. To break the news of the accident
the secretariat of the Filt-Cgil Naples and Campania is deadly: "we are
waiting - the union announced - for the bodies in charge
clarify the dynamics. Of course it is - denounced the
Secretary General of Filt-Cgil Naples and Campania, Angelo Lustro -
that you cannot die working. Yet another tragedy that
affects the port workers of the port of Naples, but also of
Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. Tragedies that cannot and cannot
they must happen in a civilized country like ours. It is necessary to
intervene more with prevention, compliance with the
rules, with greater training, adequate technological tools
and above all with a culture of safety that must be put first
place, to prevent disasters like this of
today. Safety in the workplace is a right
fundamental and indispensable".
"In clinging to the pain of the worker's family
- concluded the Filt-Cgil Naples and Campania - we believe it is necessary
and urgent concrete actions and interventions by all the subjects
who operate in the port system, because work cannot
and it must not mean death."