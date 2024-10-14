The Montenegrin port of Bar plans to purchase two new mobile cranes

The Montenegrin port of Bar plans to replace the means of transport
damaged by the storm of last July 2nd, which
caused extensive damage in several Balkan states, by purchasing two
mobile cranes with an expected value of about 10.5 million euros. In
an interview with "Radio Crne Gore", the director
port of call, Ilije Pjescica, explained that, at the
in the face of material damage of about 35 million euros quantified
planning to replace the damaged cranes with similar new ones
lifting equipment, it was preferred to opt for
the acquisition of mobile cranes of the type currently operating in the port
also in consideration of the need to carry out works
adaptation of the platforms and the laying of new railway tracks
in case you decided to buy cranes similar to those
Damaged.
Pjescica specified that the funds for the purchase of a crane
should be supported by the State and included in the
2025 financial year, while for the purchase of the second it is expected to
use part of the funds made available to the port of Bar
by the World Bank.