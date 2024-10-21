Mercitalia Rail starts the transport of the new Trenitalia Frecciarossa 1000 trains from Pistoia to the Czech Republic

Mercitalia Rail, a company of the group's Logistics Hub
Italian State Railways, has started the transport of new
Frecciarossa 1000 of Trenitalia, the company of the Polo
FS passengers, from the Hitachi Rail plant in Pistoia to the Test
Center in Velim, Czech Republic. They have already been
made two trips to transport the ETR1000 in the direction of the
test circuit, to which is added that of the new Frecciarossa
exhibited at the end of September at Innotrans, the Berlin fair dedicated to
to the world of transport. In the coming months, the
return trips to Pistoia and further connections to other
Italian sites for train certification.
Every Frecciarossa 1000 transported in the Czech Republic, which is
consisting of eight carriages and two shield wagons, it has a length of
about 200 meters and a weight of over 450 tons. At Innotrans it is
a train was transported in a reduced composition with
four carriages and two shield wagons, for a total length of 130
meters and a weight of 280 tons. Services are part of a race
awarded by Hitachi Rail to Mercitalia Rail in recent months.