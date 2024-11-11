DP World signs an agreement to buy the Australian company Silk Logistics

Dubai-based terminal operator group DP World has signed an agreement
to buy the entire share capital of the Australian company Silk
Logistics Holdings under which the shareholders of the group
Australian logistics will receive 2.14 Australian dollars for
each share in their possession, which gives Silk a
worth A$174.5 million (A$115 million)
US dollars). The transaction is expected to be
completed during the first half of the next
year.
The board of directors of the Australian company has
unanimously approved support for the agreement with DP World
and three shareholders who together control about 46% of the capital
Silk (Tor Asia Credit Master Fund, 18.7%; Karma Beverages,
13.2% together with JAS Logistics Consulting, 0.3%; BBJJ Investments,
13.3%) announced their participation in the sale project
of the company.
Silk, which mainly operates logistics services to support
national ports and is active in the contract segment
is present in Australia with 21 logistics hubs and 25
Warehouses. DP World is present in Australia through the
a wholly owned subsidiary DP World Australia whose
port terminals handle about 10% of the traffic of the
containers in Australian ports.