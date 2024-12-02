The board of directors of Wista Italy has been renewed

The elective assembly of Wista Italy, the Italian section of the
Women International Shipping and Trading Association, has renewed
the association's managerial positions for the period 2024-2026. The
The new board of directors will be composed of: Costanza Musso,
CEO of the Grendi group who will hold the
role of president; Gabriella Reccia, general counsel, head of
legal department of the Nova Marine shipping group, remains deputy
chairman; Caterina Cerrini, project and development manager
Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile, and Elena
Piga, regional sales manager Stolt Tank Container, will share the
contact person role. To Cinzia Borghi, CEO of Mistral Marine
Solutions will be entrusted with the communication of the association
while Manuela Indaco, sole director of Angelo Perez &
C. Snc, will cover the function of treasurer.
The objectives of the new board's activities include
initiatives aimed at reducing gender differences in
leading the maritime, commercial and
logistics, to strengthen networking between the members of the association
(about 100 in Italy and over 5,200 globally in 62 countries) and
to strengthen links with other global institutions and organisations
of the sector. Significant at an international level is the
collaboration with IMO and BIMCO.
Finally, the assembly expressed its heartfelt thanks for
the activity carried out and the contribution offered by the councilors
outgoing Lucia Nappi and Barbara Pozzolo, the latter for many years
on the board of the association.