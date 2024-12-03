Freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure grew in October
Increases of +2.5% and +21.9% respectively were recorded. The decline in cruises continues in both ports
Genova
December 3, 2024
Last October, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
5.66 million tons of goods handled, with an increase
+7.2% on October 2023, of which 4.10 million tonnes in the
port of the Ligurian capital (+2.5%) and 1.56 million
tons in the Savona port (+21.9%).
In Genoa, the traffic of miscellaneous goods recorded a
decrease of -7.2% to 2.60 million tonnes, of which
1.76 million tons of container cargo (-9.3%)
Made with a container handling of 193,944 TEUs
(-6.5%) and 839 thousand tons of conventional goods (-2.4%). Are
Dry bulk cargo also decreased, totaling 111 thousand
tons (-8.9%), including 53 thousand tons handled in the
commercial sector (+74.8%) and 35 thousand tons in the
industrial (-61.4%). Liquid bulk cargo, on the other hand, grew by
+33.4% rising to 1.34 million tonnes, of which 1.28 million tonnes
tons of mineral oils (+31.7%), 34 thousand tons of products
chemicals (+37.9%) and 26 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine
(+214,7%). The volume of on-board supplies and fuels is
remained stable at 70 thousand tons.
The significant increase in monthly traffic in the port of
Savona-Vado was generated by the increase in various and
from liquid bulk cargo. In the first sector, the
340 thousand tons of containerized goods (+38.0%) made with
container handling of 33,542 TEUs (+20.6%) and 496 thousand
tons of conventional goods (+28.5%). Liquid bulk cargo has
benefited from the +24.1% growth in mineral oils to 642 thousand
tons, while mineral oils and wine marked a decrease in
-44% having been equal to 5 thousand tons. Dry bulk is
amounted to 80 thousand tons (-33.6%). Bunker and
On-board supplies amounted to over 2 thousand tons
(-56,3%).
Last October, moreover, the decline in the
cruise traffic in both Ligurian ports, with the port of
Genoa which stopped at 211 thousand passengers (-15.2%) and
that of Savona to 100 thousand (-29.2%). It has remained stable,
instead, the ferry traffic that in Genoa was
136 thousand passengers (+0.6%) and 15 thousand passengers in Savona-Vado
(+0,1%).
In the first ten months of 2024, the port of Genoa has handled
40.64 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -1.3% on the same period of last year.
Goods in containers amounted to 19.28 million
tons (+2.4%) with a container handling of
2,053,029 TEUs (+1.8%). Conventional goods fell by -2.8%
to 8.43 million tonnes. In the dry bulk segment there are
580 thousand tons were handled in the commercial sector (+3.0%)
and 595 thousand tons in the industrial sector (-41.4%). In the
of liquid bulk cargo the traffic of mineral oils was
10.51 million tonnes (-3.3%), that of chemical products of
394 thousand tons (+2.8%) and the traffic of vegetable oils and wine of
266 thousand tons (+13.4%).
In Savona-Vado, the first ten months of this year have ended
with a total of 13.71 million tonnes of goods (+7.4%),
of which 3.09 million tons of containerized cargo (+19.9%)
carried out by handling 298,882 TEUs (+2.2%), 3.94 million TEUs
tonnes of conventional goods (+13.4%), 1.40 million tonnes of
tonnes of dry bulk (+7.4%), 5.16 million tonnes of
mineral oils (-1.9%) and 77 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine
(-18,7%).
In the first ten months of 2024, cruise traffic in the
port of the Ligurian capital was 1.38 million
passengers (-7.7%) and in the port of Savona-Vado of 630 thousand passengers
(-11,4%). In the ferry segment, traffic volumes were
respectively of 2.21 million passengers (-0.2%) and 382 thousand passengers (+14.9%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher