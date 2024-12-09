The FMC is asking the Premier Alliance for more information before authorising the VSA

The Premier Alliance, the vessel sharing agreement established
from South Korea's HMM, Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE)
and Taiwanese Yang Ming, which will become operational by
next February, expiring by February 1, 2030
(
of 9
September
2024), received a stop from the government agency
U.S. Federal Maritime Commission. Under the Shipping Act
of 1984 the VSA was supposed to enter into force in the USA on
12 December, 45 days after the date of notification to the
FMC.
On Friday, the Federal Maritime Commission announced that it
need more information to assess potential
impacts of the agreement on competition and whether it fully complies with the
requirements provided for by legislation. The procedure now provides
the launch of a public consultation period lasting 15
days. The American agency specified that a new assessment
of the agreement will not commence until the FMC has
received replies that were fully compliant with the request.