MARITIME SERVICES
In China, the supply of methanol from shore to a ship was carried out for the first time
Load 79.5 tons of fuel in 2.5 hours
Pechino
December 9, 2024
In recent days, it was carried out for the first time in China, the operation of refuelling methanol from land to a ship with the delivery of 79.5 tons of fuel to a new 1,300 TEU container ship moored in Taizhou. For the operation of refuelling methanol from a vehicle to the ship, which was built by China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co. (CHIMBUSCO) of the COSCO Shipping shipping group, is a new type of mobile skid developed by the CHIMBUSCO and COSCO (Lianyungang) Liquid Loading & Unloading Equipment Co. of the COSCO Shipping Group. Bunkering is carried out in 2.5 hours.
FROM THE HOME PAGE
Assiterminal presenta le sue proposte per assicurare competitività e sostenibilità al sistema portuale italiano
PORTI
Assiterminal presenta le sue proposte per assicurare competitività e sostenibilità al sistema portuale italiano
Genova
Temi centrali sono quelli del lavoro, della governance, della transizione energetica e della transizione digitale
Ad ottobre il traffico navale nel canale di Suez è calato del -51,6%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ad ottobre il traffico navale nel canale di Suez è calato del -51,6%
Il Cairo
Nei primi dieci mesi del 2024 la flessione è stata del -49,1%
SHIPPING
FMC asks Premier Alliance for more information before authorizing VSA
Washington
It was supposed to come into effect in the US on December 12.
LOGISTICS
Agreement signed for the renewal of the contract for the logistics, freight transport and shipping sector for the period 2024-2027
Rome
It provides for salary increases of 230 euros for non-travelling staff and 260 euros for travelling staff.
SHIPPING
Assarmatori, the Italian government's position on the EU ETS is good
Brussels
Messina: Corrective actions introduced by the European Commission are insufficient
During yesterday's meeting of the European Council on Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, delegations from Bulgaria...
SHIPPING
US agency FMC launches investigation into ban on landing in Spain imposed on three US ships
Washington
PORTS
Uiltrasporti, no to unregulated self-production in ports
Rome
Instead - the union highlighted - the exodus support fund for port workers should be made enforceable
UNCTAD: World trade value expected to reach new record high in 2025
TRADE
UNCTAD: World trade value expected to reach new record high in 2025
Geneva
2024 is about to end with the record figure of 33 thousand billion dollars (+3.3%)
A study notes the importance of the CII index for decarbonisation of shipping, provided it is not limited to only
SHIPPING
A study notes the importance of the CII index for decarbonisation of shipping, provided it is not limited to only "sea voyage"
London
Analysis of UCL and UMAS on reducing GHG emissions with the culling of ship waiting times
OFFSHORE
Joint venture 50:50 of Shell and Equinor for the UK offshore market
Stavanger / London
Expected production for 2025 is more than 140,000 barrels of oil per day
COMPETITION
FEPORT applauds Greece's commitment to change its tonnage tax regime
Brussels
PORTS
Signed the act for the rebalancing of the concession in chief of Venice Terminal Passengers
Venice
ASSOCIATIONS
Completed the directive team of Federagents
Rome
Appointed the four vice presidents and the president of the yacht section
CRUISES
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Viking Vela to Viking
Trieste / Los Angeles
Can accommodate 998 passengers
Accelleron initiates partnership with Geislinger to expand service business in the Mediterranean region
PORTI
In crescita ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nei porti di Genova e Savona-Vado Ligure
Genova
Registrati incrementi rispettivamente del +2,5% e +21,9%. Prosegue la flessione delle crociere in entrambi gli scali
The government of Montenegro wants to bring the port of Adria back under state control
PORTS
The government of Montenegro wants to bring the port of Adria back under state control
Podgorica
Will evaluate the possible acquisition of the majority stake in the Turkish Global Ports Holding
PORTS
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
Beijing
Containers amounted to over 24.4 million TEU (+6.2%)
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period of July-September
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period of July-September
The Spezia
Marina di Carrara has been recorded a decrease of -15.6%
PORTS
In La Spezia they don't want a "parachuted" president of the AdSP
PORTS
The location of the construction site for the bridge over the Strait of Messina has been defined in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Taurus
AdSP's proposal to avoid interference with port activity accepted
The OYAK and OIA funds will invest in the Turkish port of Iskenderun
PORTS
The OYAK and OIA funds will invest in the Turkish port of Iskenderun
Ankara
Expected the realization of a terminal container
SHIPPING
T&E calls for EU measures to limit ship speed and greater use of wind propulsion
Brussels
Summary complaint of the organization on the progress made by the shipping industry for decarbonisation
CUSTOMS
To extend the customs corridor to goods in export and on transhipment in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
He was speaking at a meeting between the AdSP and the Customs Agency.
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Dopo Maersk, anche Hapag-Lloyd sigla un accordo con la cinese Goldwind per forniture di metanolo verde
Amburgo/Pechino
Attesa la consegna di 250mila tonnellate di fuel all'anno
ENVIRONMENT
Messina (Assshipowners) : yes to the environmentalist push, but the timing and the ways are wrong
Rome
Local, often untimely, local norms have the only effect of moving traffics out of the Old Continent.
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, final visit of the EU representative to the project "Ravenna Port Hub : Infrastructural Works"
Ravenna
The European contribution has been more than 30 million euros.
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
InRail ha ampliato la propria area di esercizio al territorio francese
Genova
La società è diventata pienamente operativa sul Corridoio Mediterraneo
MEETINGS
Giovedì a Venezia un convegno sulle implicazioni per porti e trasporti marittimi delle crisi geopolitiche
Venezia
Prosegue la moderata crescita del valore degli scambi mondiali di merci
COMMERCIO
Prosegue la moderata crescita del valore degli scambi mondiali di merci
Ginevra
L'incremento per l'intero 2024 dovrebbe attestarsi intorno al +2,7%
PORTI
Attraverso il porto di Amburgo potrà passare il 47% delle importazioni marittime tedesche di idrogeno verde
Amburgo
Lo scalo sarà in grado di coprire il 10-18% della domanda nazionale totale entro il 2045
SERVIZI MARITTIMI
In Cina è stata effettuata per la prima volta l'erogazione da terra di metanolo ad una nave
Pechino
Caricate 79,5 tonnellate di combustibile in 2,5 ore
TRASPORTO AEREO
Siglato il contratto dei piloti di MSC Air Cargo
Roma
Uiltrasporti, dà particolare peso alla parte fissa delle retribuzioni
ENVIRONMENT
Importance of cold ironing highlighted for emission reduction in Marseille-Fos port
Marseille
The effect deriving from the new SECA zone is also significant
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +21.5%
Ravenna
Cruise passengers down by -46.8%
ASSOCIATIONS
Federazione del Mare and Wista Italy sign a memorandum of understanding to promote gender equality
Genoa
The aim is also to promote the sustainability and development of the maritime sector.
PORTS
Four new electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes for the port of Koper
Helsinki
They were ordered by Luka Koper from Konecranes
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in Belgian ports grew by 2.7% percent.
Brussels
In the first half of the year the increase was 1.6%
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease bought four container ships from 9,115 teu of the average age of 8.5 years
Athens
Total investment of 274 million
COMPANIES
MSC Technology expands its headquarters at the Lingotto in Turin and works on new recruitment
Turin
Detected about 2,000 square meters of new spaces
PORTS
Suda's Cretese port will be equipped with a maritime station
Athens
Investment of 12.29 million euros
SHIPPING
In the first nine months of this year, the value of profit after tax in Attica fell by -24.4% percent.
Athens
Revenue in growth of 27.4% as a result of the merger by incorporation of Anek
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2024 the traffic in goods in the port of Palermo decreased by -2.5%
Palermo
The Cruserists increased by 5.1%
COMPANIES
The Zephyr Group snaps up Singaporean Twinco and Germany's Carl Baguhn
The Spezia
The two companies operate in the area of spare parts and components for diesel and gas engines
SHIPPING
Rixi, without the ETS review, European maritime fleets will continue to suffer a competitive disadvantage
Rome
PORTS
PSA Italy continues in purchase of equipment for Marghera terminal
Genoa
Committed total value of 8.5 million euros for three rubber-tyred gantry crane electric
JOBS
Corsica Sardinia Ferries in search of navigating personnel
Go Ligure
The wanted profiles are different, for machine areas, room and kitchen
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Agreement for the digital integration of the FS and AdSP Polo Logistics systems of the Western Liguria
Genoa
SHIPPING
New Oriental Mediterranean Service-Adriatic via Malta of CMA CGM
Marseille
Will have a weekly frequency
COMPETITION
Brussels to give state aid for 1.9 billion euros to German railway company DB Cargo
Brussels
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewed the Governing Council of Wista Italy
Milan
Constancy Musso confirmed president
SHIPPING
Maersk completes orders to three shipyards for 20 new container ships
Copenhagen
In Yangzijiang Shipbuilding committed for six 17,000 teu ships and two from 9,000 teu. At Hanwha Ocean and New Times Shipbuilding ordered six units from 15,000 teu each
ASSOCIATIONS
Biagio Mazzotta assumes the post of Vice-President of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
President of Assonave will be running for vice president of ENMC
PORTS
ESPO calls on the new EU Commission to maintain and strengthen the CEF programme
Brussels
The exhortation is also to better adapt it to the needs of ports and their stakeholders
EDUCATION
The agreement on training between the AdSP of the Tirreno Centre Northern, the ITS Academy, " G. Caboto " and the European Escola
Cyvitavecchia
SHIPPING
Consultation on the extension of the UK ETS to the maritime sector
London
Shipping would be included since 2026
COMPANIES
MSC completes acquisition of a minority stake in HHLA
Hamburg
PORTS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Giovedì a Venezia un convegno sulle implicazioni per porti e trasporti marittimi delle crisi geopolitiche
MEETINGS
Convegno per il 30° compleanno di WISTA Italy
Genova
Si terrà domani a Palazzo San Giorgio a Genova
PRESS REVIEW
North Korean tankers transport over one million barrels of oil from Russia
(NK News)
Sudan govt scraps $6bn Red Sea port deal with UAE
(The North Africa Post)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
PORTS
ONE acquires a stake in Jakarta's NPCT1 terminal container
Singapore
It has a traffic capacity of 1.5 million teu per year
PORTS
Transped orders a mobile crane Konecranes Gottwald for its Porto Marghera terminal
Helsinki
It will be taken in delivery in the second quarter of next year
LOGISTICS
Dutch Raben Group and Swiss elvetica Sieber Transport make up a joint venture
Oss / Berneck
It will detect the Swiss company's groupage transport activity
LOGISTICS
Dachser & Fercam Italia has opened a new branch in Arezzo
Bolzano
Three thousand square meters of operational surface area and 400 of offices
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri initiates agreement with SIMEST for the growth of watermark businesses
Milan / Trieste
MEETINGS
Conference for the 30 th birthday of WISTA Italy
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa
PORTS
Approved the Plan of the Organic Ports of Sardinia
Cagliari
There are 938 workers in the 36 enterprises operating in the scallots
OFFSHORE
Saipem has awarded an EPCI offshore contract from BP in Indonesia
Milan
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ferfreight denounces delays and cuts in incentives for freight rail freight
Rome
Paper : concrete risk of losing 115 million euros
SHIPPING
Container ship charterer MPCC's revenues fell by -28% in the third quarter
Oslo
