In China, the supply of methanol from shore to a ship was carried out for the first time

In recent days, it was carried out for the first time
in China, the operation of refuelling methanol from land to a
ship with the delivery of 79.5 tons of fuel to a
new 1,300 TEU container ship moored in Taizhou. For
the operation of refuelling methanol from a vehicle to the ship,
which was built by China Marine Bunker (PetroChina)
Co. (CHIMBUSCO) of the COSCO Shipping shipping group, is
a new type of mobile skid developed by the
CHIMBUSCO and COSCO (Lianyungang) Liquid Loading & Unloading
Equipment Co. of the COSCO Shipping Group. Bunkering is
carried out in 2.5 hours.