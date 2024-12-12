Paolo Potestà confirmed as president of ANGOPI

Paolo Potestà, from Livorno, 44 years old, was
confirmed as president of ANGOPI, the national association of
groups of moorers and boatmen in service in Italian ports.
Voting for the renewal of corporate offices took place
yesterday and today in Pomezia during the annual assembly. With confirmation
of Power by a very large majority, was also
approved unanimously, with an amendment to the statute,
the enlargement of the Presidential Committee with the entry of two new
Vice-Presidents, who thus increase from three to five:
confirmed Giovanni D'Angelo, Marco Gorin and Ettore Rosalba
alongside Mario Ciampaglia and Alessandro Serra.
With the installation of the new statutory offices, ANGOPI looks
now to the necessary adaptation of the trade institutes to the new
Regulations for the execution of the Navigation Code, approved
with Presidential Decree 93/2024 and entered into force last July, which
strengthens the mooring service as aimed at ensuring the
safety of navigation, infrastructure, the environment and
the operation of ports and other places of call or
transit of ships.