Including shipping and shipbuilding companies in the US list of companies operating for the Chinese armed forces

The annual list in which the Department of Defense
includes what are considered "companies
Chinese military", i.e. companies whose work can
also be considered in support of the armed forces and
and which cannot be subject to
investments by US entities,
extended in these days to include companies in the
maritime transport and shipbuilding, starting from the
China COSCO Shipping Corporation and the
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and China
Shipbuilding Trading Co. (CSTC). Among the companies that operate
With shipping, the list also included the
The world's leading manufacturer of intermodal containers, the Chinese
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC).