Leonidsport (Louis-Dreyfus family) submits an offer to acquire 21% of the Port Authority of Thessaloniki

The Dutch Leonidsport B.V., a company created last 16
Amsterdam-based company, submitted an offer for
acquire 2,116,800 shares of the Port Authority of
Thessaloniki, shares representing 21.0% of the entire capital
of the Greek Port Authority. The capital of Leonidsport is
almost entirely owned by the family
Louis-Dreyfus, including Russia's Margarita Olegovna
Louis-Dreyfus who is president of the Louis Dreyfus group
mainly active in the processing and
marketing of agricultural products and which also operates in the
transport sector with a fleet of about 200 ocean-going vessels including
bulk carriers, tankers and container ships and with a fleet of river ships
and trucks. 0.3% of Leonidsport's capital is
held by Igor Levin, a Ukrainian residing in the United States.
The price offered by the Dutch company is
€ 27.00 for each Port Authority share, for a
total of over 57 million euros, compared to an average price
of the shares of the last six months of the shares on the Athens Stock Exchange
of 21.33 euros.
Currently 67.0% of the capital of Thessaloniki Port
Authority is owned by the South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki
(SEGT), a consortium set up by the investment company
Deutsche Invest Equity Partners and the Cypriot
Belterra Investments Ltd. of Nicosia as well as the company
Terminal Link terminal operator of the French shipping group CMA CGM
which completed the acquisition of control of the Authority
Greek port at the beginning of 2018
(
of 22
December 2017).