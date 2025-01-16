The Hanoi government authorizes an initial investment for the new port designed by MSC and VMC
A development plan for Vietnamese ports to 2030 has been approved
Hanoi
January 16, 2025
Today, the Government of Vietnam approved the initial plan to
investments for the construction of the new container port of
transhipment of Can Gio, which will be built on an area of about 571
hectares on the islet of Go Con Cho, in the Can Gio district of Ho
Chi Minh City. The initial investment is about
50,000 billion dong (almost two billion dollars). The project
was presented by the Swiss shipping group
Mediterranan Shipping Company and Saigon Port Group
Vietnamese Vietnam Maritime Corporation
(
of 5
July 2022).
In addition, the Hanoi government has approved a development plan
of national ports to 2030 focused on the ports of call of
five regions. The first group of ports consists of the
five ports of Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh and Ninh
Binh and it is expected that in these ports traffic will rise from
322 million to 384 million tonnes by 2030, including a
Containerized traffic up from 13 to 16 million TEUs per year
transhipment traffic, and that passenger traffic
rise from 281 thousand to 302 thousand people.
The second group is formed by the six ports of Thanh Hoa,
Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue in which,
By 2030, freight traffic is expected to rise from
182 million to 251 million tonnes, including the increase in
containers from 0.4 to 0.6 million TEUs, and for the traffic of
An increase from 374 thousand to 401 thousand is expected.
The third group consists of the eight ports of Da Nang
(including Hoang Sa Island District), Quang Nam, Quang
Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa (including the island district
of Truong Sa), Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan. For this group there is
plans to increase freight traffic from 160 to 187 by 2030
million tonnes, including growth from 2.5 to 3.1 million tonnes,
TEU of containers net of transhipments, and to increase the
passenger traffic from 3.4 to 3.9 million.
The fourth group includes the five ports of Ho Chi Minh City,
BaRia Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An. In these stopovers
predicts that by 2030 freight traffic will rise from
500 to 564 million tons, with containerized traffic at the
net transhipment increased from 29 to 33 million TEUs, and that
passenger traffic rises from 2.8 to 3.1 million people.
The fifth group includes the 12 ports of Can Tho, Tien Giang,
Ben Tre, Dong Thap, An Giang, Hau Giang, Vinh Long, Tra Vinh, Soc
Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Kien Giang. In these stopovers it is
given that freight traffic will increase from 86 million
tons to 108 million tons, with container traffic in
growth from 1.3 million to 1.8 million TEUs, while for the
An increase from 10.5 to 11.2 million passengers is expected
people.
