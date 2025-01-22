The seafarers of the Galaxy Leader have been freed

The seafarers of the Galaxy Leader
have been released,
held hostage for over a year by the Houthi militiamen who had
attacked the PCTC ship near Hodeidah, Yemen
(
of 20
November
2023). Today the 25 crew members left
Yemen on board a plane that took off from the international airport
of Sana'a.
The news was welcomed by the secretary
General of the International Maritime Organization: "This -
said Arsenio Dominguez - it is a moment of profound
relief for all of us, not just for the crew and their
families, but also for the wider community
maritime. I am grateful to all the Member States, to the bodies
and international partners whose continued support and
strategic commitment have been fundamental to ensuring the freedom of
and to ensure their well-being. Today's turning point
It is a testament to the power of diplomacy and dialogue
collective agreements, in recognition of the fact that innocent seafarers do not
must become collateral victims of more
Large. It also represents a return to operations in the Red Sea, to
support for freedom of navigation. IMO will continue
to strictly adhere to its commitment to the safety of
seafarers around the world, who continue to be exposed to
risks in carrying out their essential work".