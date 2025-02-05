Forty-five European transport associations
have drawn up an open letter in which they urge the governments of the
EU states and the European Commission to reserve funding
significant to support the European transport sector in
as the backbone of the EU's internal market and its
openness to the world.
'The European transport sector -
reads the letter - strongly urges the Member States and the
to preserve and strengthen a robust
European funding dedicated to transport in the future
EU budget. European infrastructure coordination in
all of Europe is more crucial than ever. It is the only
guarantee to safeguard the smooth functioning of the internal market
promoting competitiveness and cohesion
and strengthen its resilience and preparedness on the ground
military. Therefore, the transport sector is very
concerned about the Commission's plans to redirect a wide range of
majority of European funding for transport to the suns
national plans and asks the Ministers of General Affairs and
Member States' finances to give a strong signal to the Commission
in favour of preserving a robust financing instrument
dedicated to transport".
"A solid European transport network - continues the
letter - is of strategic importance to respond to the
current challenges facing Europe. Only with a transport infrastructure
at its core, Europe will be able to
able to increase its military mobility, strengthen the
its industrial competitiveness and economic cohesion,
social and territorial level, to ensure its supply of raw materials
essential and safeguard the sovereignty of its supply chain
supply. With rising geopolitical tensions and the
climate change must be the top priority
strengthen and adapt our infrastructure,
address bottlenecks and missing links, and
optimize its connectivity and capacity."
The letter concludes with an exhortation from the
Member States and the EU Commission
to choose an approach that strengthens Europe, to preserve a
European funding instrument dedicated to transport and
centrally coordinated that prioritises
investments of high European added value and to refrain from
jeopardizing the future and competitiveness of the network
which is key to achieving the
priorities of Europe".