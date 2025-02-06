Agreement between AD Ports and CMA Terminals to manage the new multipurpose terminal at the port of Pointe-Noire

The UAE-based terminal group Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) has
CMA Terminals, the group's terminal operator
French shipowner CMA CGM, as a partner to operate the new
multipurpose terminal New East Mole Port of the Port of Pointe-Noire
for the management of which AD Ports signed a
30-year concession contract with the government
of the Republic of Congo
(
of 15
March
and 20
June
2023). AD Ports and CMA Terminals have entered into an agreement
to establish a joint venture whose majority of the capital
will be held by Middle Eastern society.
The new agreement comes two months after the inauguration of the
container terminal in the port of Khalifa operated by a joint venture
70% owned by CMA Terminals and 30% by AD Ports
(
of 9
September 2021 and 12
December 2024).