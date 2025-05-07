In the first quarter, goods handled by the port of Venice increased by +4.3%

In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
The port of Venice grew by +4.3% over the same period
of 2024 having been equal to 5.90 million tons, of which
4.69 million tons of cargo at landing (+4.1%) and 1.20 million tons
million tons at embarkation (+5.6%).
Overall growth was driven by bulk
shoals which, with a total of 1.85 million tons, have
recorded an increase of +21.2% generated by the increase in volumes in
all product segments except coal, traffic that
was reduced to zero compared to the 239 thousand tons handled
in the first three months of 2024. Metallurgical products amounted to
to 577 thousand tons (+53.6%), minerals and building materials
to 499 thousand tons (+18.0%), feed, fodder and oilseeds to
326 thousand tons (+6.9%), cereals at 224 thousand tons
(+220.0%), chemicals at 51 thousand tons (+36.2%) and
other dry bulk cargo at 169 thousand tons (+131.5%).
Miscellaneous goods also increased, reaching 2.37 million
tons (+1.4%) thanks to the +10.1% increase in goods
containerized vehicles, amounting to 1.23 million tons with a
handling of containers amounting to 124,194 TEUs (+11.1%), which
offset the declines in rolling stock, which fell to 591 thousand tons
(-0.5%), and conventional goods which totaled 544 thousand
tonnes (-12.2%).
Liquid bulk cargo fell by -6.1% with 1.68 million
tonnes, of which 1.32 million tonnes of products
refined petroleum (-4.1%), 276 thousand tons of liquefied gas
or compressed and natural gas (-8.7%) and 86 thousand tons of other
liquid bulk (-24.4%).
In the cruise sector, a
decrease of -39.5% with only 7 thousand passengers.
In the first quarter of 2025, the port of Chioggia handled
221 thousand tons of goods (+29.3%), including 142 thousand tons of
dry bulk (+17.2%) and 79 thousand tons of miscellaneous goods (+58.5%).