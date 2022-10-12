testata inforMARE
12 October 2022
PORTS
In August the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna has increased of +1.0%
In September, a decline of -4.6% is expected
Ravenna
October 12, 2022
Last August the port of Ravenna handled 2.28 million of tons of goods, a volume that represents an increase in the +1.0% on August 2021, a growth of +46.8% on August 2020 when the activity was particularly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a rise of +12.8% on August 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.

Last August in the field of dry goods were handled a total of 1.60 million tons (respectively +0.9%, +70.4% and +17.4%), including 548 thousand tons of raw minerals, manufactured goods and building materials (+18.5%, +96.7% and +12.7%), 516 thousand tons of metallurgical products (-25.0%, +100.5% and +36.2%), 227 thousand tons of products food (+48.3%, +7.9% and +2.7%), 149 thousand tons of products agricultural (+49.8%, +159.0% and +10.0%), 140 thousand tons of fertilizers (-1.7%, +11.4% and +27.6%), 17 thousand tons of fuels and solid minerals (-32.7%; traffic stopped in August 2020; -30.9%) and 5 thousand tons of chemical products (-5.1%, +23.9%; traffic stopped in August 2019). In the field of containerized goods have been handled 174 thousand tons (0%, +10.2% and -5.1%) with a handling of containers equal to 16 thousand teu (-8.3%, +2.0% and -6.3%) and in that of rolling stock 109 thousand tons (+19.5%, -6.1% and -2,5%). Liquid bulk totaled 398 thousand tons (-2.3%, +16.7% and +9.3%), of which 231 thousand tons of products oil (+7.1%, +6.7% and +13.7%), 93 thousand tons of products food (-9.8%, +24.3% and +0.7%) and 68 thousand tons of products chemicals (-22.9%, +38.4% and -0.1%).

In the first eight months of 2022 the port of Ravenna has enlivened a total of 18.7 million tons of cargo, with a increase of +5.1% on the corresponding period of 2021, of which 1.7 million tons of containerized goods (+11.9%), 1.2 million tons of rolling stock (+22.6%), 4.9 million tons of other miscellaneous goods (+4.0%), 7.7 million tons of solid bulk (+2.0%), 1.7 million tons of products oil (-1.9%) and 1.5 million tons of other bulk liquid (+15.1%).

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Central-Northern estimates that the port of Ravenna has closed the September 2022 with a traffic of almost 2.2 million tons, down -4.6% on September 2021 but up by +7.9% on September 2019.
