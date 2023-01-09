In the 2022 traffic of the container enlivened from the terminals of PSA Italy has grown of +2.8%

PSA Italy has announced that in 2022 it has enlivened a volume of containerized traffic in its port terminals of Genoa and Venice up +2.8% compared to the previous year having totaled 2,063,021 teu against 2,006,517 in 2021. Especially the Genoese container terminal of PSA Genova Pra' has enlivened 1.526.707 teu, with a rise of +2.8% regarding 1.484.591 teu in the 2021. The other Genoese terminal of PSA Sech, on the other hand, recorded a decrease in containers loaded and disembarked that in 2022 are States pairs to 231.587 teu, with a decrease of -23,6% regarding the Record total of 303,213 TEU of the previous year. Last year, finally, PSA Venice's Vecon container terminal has enlivened 304.727 teu, with an accentuated progression of +39.3% compared to 218,713 teu in 2021.
The CEO of PSA Italy, Roberto Ferrari, has highlighted that these are "positive and comforting data, in in line with the previous year, especially when read in the light of the Decline in demand and in the trend of container freight rates characterized the second half of 2022. So we have achieved - explained Ferrari - our goal of putting System the Genoese terminals, which underlined the leadership to national level of the port of Genoa. Great satisfaction also for the performance of Vecon, strategic for the production area of the North-East Italy. The decline in volumes, which affected particular the terminal of Sech - specified the CEO of PSA Italy - is mainly the result of some strategic choices of the global carrier due precisely to the trend of freight rates in the second half of the year, which led in many cases to a rationalization of services to contain costs and adapt to new market conditions. Terminals must adapt to these continuous peaks and dips, which make it difficult to manage resources and generate extra costs».
Referring to future prospects, Ferrari noted that "the Indications for 2023 coming from the global economy are not certainly comforting, but - he specified - our model of business is solid and we are ready to cope even with periods of greater turbulence, as indeed it was also in the last two years, with pandemic and Russian-Ukrainian conflict having impacted in a disruptive way on all sectors and therefore also on the development of containerized transport and the respective terminal'.