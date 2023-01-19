In 2022 the traffic goods in the ports of the Southern Adriatic has grown of +16.2%

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Meridionale has announced that in 2022 the ports of Bari, Barletta, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Monopoli and Termoli have enlivened more of 19.5 million tonnes of goods, which represents a increase of +16.2% compared to 2021, approximately +13% compared to to the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and is only 1.1 lower million tons compared to the record of 2018. The 2022 figure it also includes the traffic enlivened from the port of Termoli that from the last 16 June is managed by the AdSP of the Adriatic Southern.
The harbour authority has specified that in 2022 to act as tow were the movements of solid bulk cargoes, with an increase +35% compared to the previous year and +15% compared to 2019, the goods in packages that have grown of +10% compared to 2021 and of the +17% compared to 2019, and the movement of rolling stock which, with almost 315 thousand units, marked a + 3% compared to the year previous and +11% compared to 2019. As for passengers, the Ferry sector, with almost 1.7 million travelers, has closed the year with an increase of +50% on 2021, while cruises, with almost 500 thousand crocieristi, it has marked an increase of +125.6%.
With regard to the individual ports, the body has communicated that in the segment of passengers the port of Bari has recorded more than 1.5 million people transported by regular services (+34%) and a growth of +93% of cruise passengers. It also announced that the rolling stock totalled almost 200 thousand trucks and semi-trailers and miscellaneous goods almost 6.1 million tons, with a trend of growth of +12% on 2021 and +18% compared to 2019.
The port of Brindisi has enlivened over 10 million tons of goods, with an increase of about +32% on 2021, of which two million tons of liquid bulk (+3%), plus of 4,3 million tons of solid bulk (+98.5%) and about 3.6 million tons of goods various (+5.6%). The traffic of passengers of regular services was 400 thousand travelers (+28%), while cruise passengers have been more than 90 thousand (+900% on 2021 and +3% on 2019).
The port of Manfredonia has enlivened over 700 thousand tons of goods (+10.5%) and that of Barletta 618 thousand tons, with a decrease of -15.2% on 2021.