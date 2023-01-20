Cambiaso Risso buys the German Trident Special Risks

The Italian insurance brokerage company Cambiaso Risso has signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of German Trident Special Risks Versicherungsmakler GmbH, a company of Hamburg operating in the same sector and adhering to the BDVM, The German Association of Insurance Brokers. Trident Special Risks, initially founded and managed by Leo Kissel, with Birte Kissel who later joined the team in 2018 devoting himself to financial and administrative management, he is Grown, in particular, as a niche broker in the body sector and special risks.
Cambiaso Risso highlighted that with the acquisition of Trident Special Risks becomes part of a group that, through the strategic alliance with Diot-Siaci, is currently the third marine insurance broker in the world and the second in Europe, and has a presence in over 40 countries. The Genoese group has specified that both Leo and Birte Kissel will carry on the management of the Hamburg office team and specified that this new acquisition allows Cambiaso Risso, which employs over 300 people, to have a direct presence on the German market with a own office in Hamburg, one of the largest communities maritime in Europe, and reach the insurance mediation of 9,500 ships in over 20 countries worldwide.
Cambiaso Risso has announced that in 2022 it has reached a volume Premiums of $440 million and net revenues of $57 million dollars as total insurance brokerage services, consultancy and maritime agency services.