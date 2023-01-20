Last year the traffic of the goods in the port of Ancona is diminished of the -2,3%

In 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Ancona is State of 10,6 million tons, with a bending of the -2,3% on the previous year. The Port System Authority of the Sea Adriatico Centrale has announced that the volumes of liquid bulk are remained stable and that a slight decline was recorded of goods on Tir and trailers, while solid bulk marked a growth of +56% due in particular to cereals, coal, crude minerals such as kaolin.
Last year the passengers who passed through the Doric airport were States 947 thousand, of which 874 thousand transported by ferries (+27%) and 73 thousand on cruise ships (+98%). In particular, passengers of the ferries to and from Greece have been 635 thousand (+23%), those with Croatia 129 thousand (+85%) and passengers to and from Albania 109 thousand (+5%).
In 2022 the whole harbour system managed by the authority has Handled over 11.7 million tons of cargoes. Among the other port ports, that of Ortona has enlivened almost 1.2 million tons (+2%), increase due to performance solid bulk cargoes (+4%), in particular cereal landing, while the traffic of liquid goods was stable. The passengers transited in the ports of the system were 958 thousand (+31,4%).