Initiative to activate in Livorno an ITS path dedicated to logistics and transport

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Settentrionale in collaboration with the Italian Super Foundation Yacht Life (I.S.Y.L) and the Chamber of Commerce of Maremma and Tirreno, is pursuing the project to build in Livorno a Course dedicated to logistics and transport to achieve the title of "superior technician". The proposal aims to to fill the need for specialized technicians in the sector logistics in Livorno and Tuscany, offering highly professionalizing, carried out in close collaboration with the companies in the sector.
The harbour authority has highlighted the importance of the support of the ISYL Foundation because of the skills that this Technical Institute Superiore has acquired in the field of logistics linked to the supply chain nautical, while the Chamber of Commerce has the function of carrying out An important intermediary role towards the world entrepreneurial.