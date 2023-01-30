The historic brands Hamburg Süd and Sealand will disappear

After announcing the breaking of the alliance with MSC, which will remain in force until the end of 2024 (
of 25 January
2023), the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk announced the decision to replace the Maersk brand with the historical brands Hamburg Süd and Sealand. If the German Hamburg Süd moved to the Danish group in 2017 (
of 28 April
2017), much further away - having happened in 1999 (
of 22 July
1999) - was the acquisition of the American Sealand (then Sea-Land), a true pioneer of shipping containerized, a type of maritime transport that inaugurated in 1956 embarking containers on the tanker Ideal X
departed from New York and headed to Houston. An activity, that of the transport of containers, which Sea-Land had brought later also in Italy thanks to the initiative of Giuseppe Dagnino, president of the then Autonomous Consortium of the Port of Genoa, which flew to New York to define the agreements with the Charlotte's shipping company: so it was that on the 24th January 1970 the Portoria
, a conventional ship of Sea-Land Adapted to the transport of 35' containers, it docked in Libya Bridge to unload some containers thanks to a portainer Paceco, the first crane to handle containers installed on containers Genoese docks. The maritime service became regular for be cancelled in 1977 as a result of dysfunction of operations on the docks of the port of Genoa aggravated from heated disputes "about who should do what" and Start already, as far as the movement of container, just after the landing of the Porteria
, with a Success of the disputed container handling experiment between the crane operators of the Port Consortium and the dockers of the Company Only. But that's another story.