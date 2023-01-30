Artificial intelligence and autonomous navigation

The Japanese shipowning group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has signed an agreement with compatriot Ghelia, which deals with the development of artificial intelligence, with the aim of realizing joint activities and investments in the field of research and development in the field of autonomous navigation. The agreement includes an investment by NYK in Ghelia. 'Through this alliance with NYK, pioneer and leader in the field of Shipping - explained the president and CEO of Ghelia, Makoto Saito, illustrating the contents of the agreement - We will conduct a practical application of intelligence solutions artificial in the maritime transport sector, where the Digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence are urgently needed globally."