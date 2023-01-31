testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
MSC will include the Port of Livorno in the West Med-Middle East / India service
The link has weekly frequency
Ginevra
January 31, 2023
Mediterranean Shipping Company will enter the port of Livorno as part of its own weekly containerized maritime service linking the western Mediterranean with the Middle East and India. The first departure from the Lorenzini & C. terminal of the labronic port will take place on February 28 with the container ship. MSC Agamemnon . The new trip to Livorno will allow MSC to replace expeditions for India, East Africa, the Red Sea, Middle East and Far East forwarded through the port of La Spezia and transported via feeder to the transhipment port of Gioia Tauro.

The new rotation of the service will scale up the ports of Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Djibouti, King Abdullah Port, Gioia Tauro, Livorno, Genoa, Barcelona, Valencia, Salerno, Gioia Tauro, Marsaxlokk, King Abdullah Port, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi.
