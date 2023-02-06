Accidental accidents in further decline in the ports of Sardinia

The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia has announced the budget for 2022 of the inspection activities and Estimates of port work in Sardinian ports, final balance that highlights how, despite the record numbers of traffic in recent years, 12 months with over 6.8 million passengers and almost 44 million tons of goods, the accidental events that involved the port staff are in further decline. There are twelve in all, in fact, those found by the staff of the Management Employment and Enterprise in the eight ports of the AdSP, of which five occurred on the way to work and seven in the port area. Of the latter, three occurred respectively in Cagliari and Olbia and one in Porto Torres, with consequent muscular problems and medium and mild blusive-distortion trauma.
Last year there were about 530 inspections carried out by the staff of the AdSP, together with the SPreSAL and to the Maritime Authority during 2022, of which 153 in the ports of Southern Sardinia and 290 in the ports of Northern Sardinia, about the 20% more than those scheduled in the Operational Plan Regional of 2022. Preventive activity that you have not limited only to inspections at the quay and on board the ship, but which has The training of port company staff was also covered.
'The data of accidental events in the port area, in particular for the small number of cases registered - has commented the president of the port authority, Massimo Deiana - is very encouraging and highlights a further growth of awareness, both on the part of operators and companies ports, on the delicate issues of safety and prevention. Yes It is, without a doubt, the result of constant attention of the Authority of Harbour System to the dynamics of the work on the quay and a fruitful synergy with other bodies for the continuous carrying out of controls and effective awareness raising and training'.